Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1959 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 713,000
- Mintage PROOF 80
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1959
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1959 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5719 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (8)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
