Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1959 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1959 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1959 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 713,000
  • Mintage PROOF 80

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1959 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5719 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.

Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Künker - May 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date May 8, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 2, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 2, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Künker - September 25, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Künker - September 25, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 J at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

