Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1959 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 692,000
- Mintage PROOF 80
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1959
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1959 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2406 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place April 27, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frühwald (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 250 CZK
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
