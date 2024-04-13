Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1959 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1959 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1959 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 692,000
  • Mintage PROOF 80

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1959 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2406 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place April 27, 2017.

Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 250 CZK
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction Heritage - April 24, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1959 G at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
