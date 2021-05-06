5 Mark 1959 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1959 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

