Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1959 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 496,050
- Mintage PROOF 75
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1959
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1959 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (5)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search