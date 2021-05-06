Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1959 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1959 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1959 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 496,050
  • Mintage PROOF 75

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1959 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction London Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction Soler y Llach - May 9, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction London Coins - December 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction London Coins - June 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction Felzmann - December 14, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction Felzmann - August 24, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date August 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction Felzmann - May 12, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction Felzmann - November 4, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date November 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1959 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
