Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1958 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1958 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1958 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000
  • Mintage PROOF 30

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (584) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1958 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5717 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.

Germany 5 Mark 1958 J at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1958 J at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1958 J at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
