5 Mark 1958 J (Germany, FRG)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,000
- Mintage PROOF 30
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1958
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1958 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5717 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
