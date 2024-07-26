5 Mark 1958 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1958 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5717 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (11) AU (44) XF (162) VF (343) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) Service ANACS (1) NGC (4) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Baldwin's (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (53)

Cayón (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (38)

Felzmann (84)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (5)

Gärtner (36)

Gorny & Mosch (18)

Grün (14)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (25)

Höhn (13)

Katz (2)

Kroha (11)

Künker (112)

Möller (9)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (12)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisfitz GmbH (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (3)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (8)

Rhenumis (3)

SINCONA (4)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (16)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (4)

Varesi (1)

WAG (72)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)