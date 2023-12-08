Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1958 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1958 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1958 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,557,000
  • Mintage PROOF 35

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1958 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2601 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Silicua Coins - October 3, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Felzmann - February 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date February 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 G at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
