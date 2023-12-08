Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1958 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,557,000
- Mintage PROOF 35
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1958
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1958 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2601 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date February 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
