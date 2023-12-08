Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1958 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,226,400
- Mintage PROOF 280
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1958
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1958 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31743 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
