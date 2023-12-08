Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1958 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1958 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1958 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,226,400
  • Mintage PROOF 280

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1958 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31743 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

