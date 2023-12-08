5 Mark 1958 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1958 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31743 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (43) UNC (3) AU (3) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) PF67 (3) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) PF63 (1) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (5) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

BAC (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (5)

Gorny & Mosch (11)

Grün (5)

Heritage (4)

Künker (11)

Möller (2)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (1)

Stare Monety (1)

WAG (7)

Westfälische (1)