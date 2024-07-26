Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1957 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,403,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1957
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4418 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
