Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1957 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1957 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1957 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,403,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4418 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisfitz GmbH (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (10)
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

