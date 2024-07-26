5 Mark 1957 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4418 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (13) AU (8) XF (1) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2)

