5 Mark 1957 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,557,000
- Mintage PROOF 35
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1957
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5712 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Mark 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
