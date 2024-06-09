Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1957 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1957 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1957 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,557,000
  • Mintage PROOF 35

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5712 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.

Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Felzmann - July 4, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date July 4, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

