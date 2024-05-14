Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1957 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1957 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1957 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,700,000
  • Mintage PROOF 37

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5711 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.

Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

