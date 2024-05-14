Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1957 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,700,000
- Mintage PROOF 37
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1957
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5711 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
