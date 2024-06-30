Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1956 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,068,000
- Mintage PROOF 78
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1956
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1956 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21219 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 812 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 25, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
