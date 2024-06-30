Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1956 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1956 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1956 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,068,000
  • Mintage PROOF 78

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1956
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1956 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21219 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 812 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Felzmann - September 7, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date September 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Felzmann - December 14, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 25, 2016
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 25, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 2, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 2, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1956 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1956 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search