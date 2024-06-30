5 Mark 1956 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1956 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21219 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (8) AU (8) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF64 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (5)

Grün (2)

Künker (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (1)