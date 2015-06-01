Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1956 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 1
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1956
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1956 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
