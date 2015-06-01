Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1956 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1956 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1956 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 1

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1956
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1956 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1956 G at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

