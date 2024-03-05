Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1956 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,200,000
- Mintage PROOF 23
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1956
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1956 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2397 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2017.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
