Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1956 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1956 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1956 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000
  • Mintage PROOF 23

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1956
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1956 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2397 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2017.

Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Heritage - September 21, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1956 F at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

