Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1956 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1956 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1956 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,040,000
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1956
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1956 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5222 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Via - May 28, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Felzmann - September 7, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date September 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Felzmann - February 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date February 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1956 D at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

