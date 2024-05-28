Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1956 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,040,000
- Mintage PROOF 50
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1956
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1956 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5222 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (7)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search