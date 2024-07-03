Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1951 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,840,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1951
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6777 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
685 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
