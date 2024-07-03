5 Mark 1951 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6777 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (3) AU (5) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) PF66 (2) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Künker (5)

Rhenumis (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Sonntag (1)

WAG (7)