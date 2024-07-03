Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1951 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1951 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1951 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,840,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6777 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (7)
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
685 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction Künker - May 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date May 8, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 G at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
