Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1951 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1951 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1951 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 280

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2000 Ft
Price in auction currency 2000 HUF
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1951 F at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

