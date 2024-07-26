Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1951 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 280
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1951
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2000 Ft
Price in auction currency 2000 HUF
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
