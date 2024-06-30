Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1951 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,800,000
- Mintage PROOF 390
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1951
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4454 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
