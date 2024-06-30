Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1951 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1951 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1951 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,800,000
  • Mintage PROOF 390

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4454 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

