5 Mark 1951 D (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4454 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

