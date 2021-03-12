2 Pfennig 1967-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 . Off-center strike. This steel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (7) VF (1)