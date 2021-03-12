Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1967-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Steel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1967-2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 . Off-center strike. This steel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (9)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 16, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 30, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

