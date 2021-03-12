Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1967-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1967-2001 . Off-center strike. This steel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
