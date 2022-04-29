Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1959 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,27 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1959
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1959 with mark F. This brass coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.
