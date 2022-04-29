Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1959 F (Germany, FRG)

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,27 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1959 with mark F. This brass coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1959 F at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1959 F at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
1101 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1959 F at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

