2 Pfennig 1959 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1959 with mark F. This brass coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)