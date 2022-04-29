Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1966 J (Germany, FRG)

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,03 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1966 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

