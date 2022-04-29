Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1966 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,03 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1966
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1966 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
