2 Pfennig 1966 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1966 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)