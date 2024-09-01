Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 2001 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Steel
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 130,000
- Mintage PROOF 83,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 2001
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 2001 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
