Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1988 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1988 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1988 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,645,120
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1988 with mark G. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4428 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

