2 Pfennig 1988 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1988 with mark G. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4428 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)