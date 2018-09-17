Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1981 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1981 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1981 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 82,591,120
  • Mintage PROOF 91,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1981 with mark F. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1981 F at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition PF66 RD CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1981 F at auction Soler y Llach - September 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition PF66 RD CAMEO NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

