Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1977 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1977 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1977 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 86,887,620
  • Mintage PROOF 50,620

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1977 with mark J. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4184 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 72. Bidding took place September 4, 2013.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1977 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 5, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
