Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1971 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1971 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1971 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 82,772,864
  • Mintage PROOF 8,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1971 with mark F. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1987 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 22, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1971 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German steel coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search