2 Pfennig 1971 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1971 with mark F. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1987 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 22, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)