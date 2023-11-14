Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1971 D (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1971 with mark D. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10306 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
