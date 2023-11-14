Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1971 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1971 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1971 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 71,755,467
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1971 with mark D. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10306 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rhenumis (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1971 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German steel coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search