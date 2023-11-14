Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1968 G "Type 1967-2001" (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1968 with mark G. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10305 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.
