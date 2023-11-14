Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1968 G "Type 1967-2001" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1968 G "Type 1967-2001" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1968 G "Type 1967-2001" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,004,489
  • Mintage PROOF 2,372

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1968 with mark G. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10305 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rhenumis (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1968 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

