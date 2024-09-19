Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1968 F "Type 1967-2001" (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1968 with mark F. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4420 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
