Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1967 J "Type 1967-2001" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1967 J "Type 1967-2001" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1967 J "Type 1967-2001" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1967 with mark J. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6423 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 J at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
15814 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1967 All German coins German steel coins German coins 2 Pfennig
