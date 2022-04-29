2 Pfennig 1967 J "Type 1967-2001" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1967 with mark J. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6423 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)