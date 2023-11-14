Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1967 G "Type 1967-2001" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Steel
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 520
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1967
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1967 with mark G. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1316 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
856 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1264 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
