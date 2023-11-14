Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1967 G "Type 1967-2001" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1967 G "Type 1967-2001" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1967 G "Type 1967-2001" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 520

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1967 with mark G. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1316 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
856 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PF67 RB CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1264 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 11, 2000
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 11, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

