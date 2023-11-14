2 Pfennig 1967 G "Type 1967-2001" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1967 with mark G. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1316 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.

