2 Pfennig 1969 J "Type 1950-1969" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1969 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6511 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

