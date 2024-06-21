Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1969 J "Type 1950-1969" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1969 J "Type 1950-1969" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1969 J "Type 1950-1969" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 550
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1969 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6511 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Dorotheum - November 13, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

