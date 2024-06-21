Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1969 J "Type 1950-1969" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 550
- Mintage PROOF 50
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1969
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1969 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6511 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
