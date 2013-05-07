Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1968 G "Type 1950-1969" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1968 G "Type 1950-1969" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1968 G "Type 1950-1969" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,357,169
  • Mintage PROOF 3,651

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1968 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1468 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1968 G at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
1636 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1968 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

