2 Pfennig 1968 G "Type 1950-1969" (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1968 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1468 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Möller (1)
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
