2 Pfennig 1968 G "Type 1950-1969" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1968 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1468 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

