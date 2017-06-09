Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1967 J "Type 1950-1969" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,725,077
- Mintage PROOF 1,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1967
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1967 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search