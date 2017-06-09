Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1967 J "Type 1950-1969" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1967 J "Type 1950-1969" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1967 J "Type 1950-1969" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,725,077
  • Mintage PROOF 1,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1967 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 J at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search