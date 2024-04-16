Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1967 G "Type 1950-1969" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1967 G "Type 1950-1969" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1967 G "Type 1950-1969" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,280,000
  • Mintage PROOF 3,630

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1967 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8750 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place June 15, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Felzmann - June 15, 2010
Seller Felzmann
Date June 15, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

