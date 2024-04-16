Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1967 G "Type 1950-1969" (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1967 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8750 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place June 15, 2010.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
