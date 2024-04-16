2 Pfennig 1967 G "Type 1950-1969" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1967 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8750 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place June 15, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)