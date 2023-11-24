Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1966 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1966 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1966 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,803,543
  • Mintage PROOF 3,070

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1966 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1966 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

