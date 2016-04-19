Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1966 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1966 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1966 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 52,543,627
  • Mintage PROOF 450

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1966 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1966 F at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1966 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search