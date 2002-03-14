Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1965 G (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1965 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7205 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place March 14, 2002.
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
