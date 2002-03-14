Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1965 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1965 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1965 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,584,122
  • Mintage PROOF 8,233

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1965 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7205 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place March 14, 2002.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1965 G at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

