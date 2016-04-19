Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1965 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1965 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1965 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,477,575
  • Mintage PROOF 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1965 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1251 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1965 F at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 RD PCGS
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1965 F at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1965 F at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1965 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search