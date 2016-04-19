Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1965 F (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,477,575
- Mintage PROOF 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1965
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1965 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1251 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 RD PCGS
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
