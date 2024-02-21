Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1965 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1965 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1965 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 48,541,083
  • Mintage PROOF 40

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1965 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2561 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1965 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1965 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1965 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1965 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search