2 Pfennig 1965 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,541,083
- Mintage PROOF 40
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1965
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1965 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2561 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
