2 Pfennig 1964 G (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1964 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3022 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.

