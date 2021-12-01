Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1964 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,430,613
- Mintage PROOF 368
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1964
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1964 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3022 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (3)
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
