Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1964 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1964 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1964 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,430,613
  • Mintage PROOF 368

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1964 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3022 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (3)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1964 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 1, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1964 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1964 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1964 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1964 G at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1964 G at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1964 G at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1964 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1964 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search