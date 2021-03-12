Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1964 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1964 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1964 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,296,161
  • Mintage PROOF 30

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1964 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4129 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1964 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1964 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search