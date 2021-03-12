Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1964 F (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1964 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4129 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
