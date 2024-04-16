Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1963 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1963 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1963 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,884,445
  • Mintage PROOF 30

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1963 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3250 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for DEM 90. Bidding took place June 18, 2000.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1963 J at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1963 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1963 J at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
90 DM
Price in auction currency 90 DEM

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

