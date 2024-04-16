2 Pfennig 1963 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1963 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3250 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for DEM 90. Bidding took place June 18, 2000.

Сondition XF (3)