2 Pfennig 1963 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,884,445
- Mintage PROOF 30
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1963
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1963 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3250 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for DEM 90. Bidding took place June 18, 2000.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
