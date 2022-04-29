2 Pfennig 1963 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1963 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1771 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)