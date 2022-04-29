Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1963 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,837,642
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1963
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1963 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1771 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search