2 Pfennig 1963 D (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1963 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1588 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place July 25, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1)