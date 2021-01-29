Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1962 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1962 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1962 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,297,499
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1962
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1962 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1962 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1962 G at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1962 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search