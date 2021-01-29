2 Pfennig 1962 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1962 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2)