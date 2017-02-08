2 Pfennig 1962 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1962 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2559 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1)