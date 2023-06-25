Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1961 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1961 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1961 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,060,172
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1961
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1961 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2558 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1961 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1961 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1961 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 1, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1961 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1961 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

