2 Pfennig 1961 G (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1961 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2558 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (5)