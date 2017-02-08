2 Pfennig 1961 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1961 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2557 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1)