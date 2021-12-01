Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1960 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,657,071
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1960
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1960 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2556 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
