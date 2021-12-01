Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1960 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1960 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1960 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,657,071
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1960 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2556 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (4)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1960 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 1, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1960 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 1, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1960 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1960 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1960 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1960 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR

