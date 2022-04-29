Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1960 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1960 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1960 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,915,079
  • Mintage PROOF 75

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1960 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1960 F at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1960 F at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
1354 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1960 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1960 F at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1960 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search