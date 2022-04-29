2 Pfennig 1960 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1960 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) SP63 (1) Service PCGS (1)