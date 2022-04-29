Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1960 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,915,079
- Mintage PROOF 75
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1960
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1960 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
1354 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
