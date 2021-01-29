Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1960 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,978,994
- Mintage PROOF 75
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1960
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1960 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
