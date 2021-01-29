2 Pfennig 1960 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1960 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (5)