Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1960 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1960 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1960 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,978,994
  • Mintage PROOF 75

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1960 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (4)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1960 D at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1960 D at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1960 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1960 D at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1960 D at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1960 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search